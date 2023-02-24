ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Janet Gail Fortner, 80, of Rockport, Indiana, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at The Waters of Rockport, Indiana. She had worked for Swan Cleaners in Owensboro and had been a caretaker.
Survivors: daughter, Tonya (Keith) Dawson; stepson, Robert Fortner; and stepdaughter, Susie (Darrel) Stites.
Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented