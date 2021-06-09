Janet Howard Unsel, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. She was born Oct. 11, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Oswald and Lucille Sipes Howard. Janet was retired as a ward clerk with Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and had attended Yellow Creek Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, flower and vegetable gardening and going on vacations to the beach.
Janet was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Unsel Jr.; and two brothers, Rex and Micky Howard.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Charlie Unsel; a daughter, Leah Unsel of Owensboro; a son, Bryan Unsel and wife Stacy of Maceo; three grandchildren, B.J. Unsel (Hanna), Donald Bartley (Candace) and Cara Unsel (David Payne); eight great-grandchildren, Jax Unsel, Jesse Cox, Kaylynn and Sara Bartley, Eliza, Emma, Dayton and Colten Payne; two brothers, Tony Howard (Michele) and Ricky Howard (Sandy), all of Owensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation with limited attendance from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see the signage at the door when entering the funeral home regarding personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 2167, Lexington, KY 40588.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
