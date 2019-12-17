ISLAND -- Janet Hughes, 90, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home in Island. Janet Iris Bailey was born March 17, 1929, in Barren County, to the late Carl and Ruby Berry Bailey and was married to Glendol Edward Hughes. Janet retired as clerk for the City of Island and was a member of Island United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling and attending senior citizens events in Island. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her husband, G.E. Hughes, who died Aug. 14, 1979, and by a son, G.B. Hughes, who died May 11, 2017.
Survivors include a son, Mike Hughes of Calhoun; three daughters, Vicki Howell (Joe), of Island, Tracy Pannell, of Alvaton, and Lynn Braden (Mark), of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Bailey, of Greenville; and a sister, Marilyn Kirtley, of Greenville.
Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Chad Rafferty officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Janet's family.
The Janet Hughes family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund, C/O Susan Edmonds, 125 E. Broadway, Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
