CENTRAL CITY — Janet K. Nelson, 62, of Central City, died July 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Mrs. Nelson was born May 27, 1958, in Muhlenberg County. She was owner/operator of Jan’s Burger Basket.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin Nelson of Central City; son Chris Lee (Emily) of Russellville; stepson Jeremy Nelson (Andrea) of Central City; grandchildren Sydney Lee, Justin, Micheal, Danny and Bradley Hansler; sisters Sharon Page of Greenville, Stacy Burden of Nelson Creek and Vickie Johnson of Greenville; and brother Jeff Lee of Powderly.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial in Emberry Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented