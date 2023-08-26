The population in Heaven increased in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, when Janet M. Baggett joined her daughter, mother, and father. She was surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Broadmoor Hospice. Janet reached the end-of-life stage of progressive supranuclear palsy after a seven-year struggle. The PSP became more aggressive after she was diagnosed with cancer three months ago. She enjoyed her time here on Earth and entered the Kingdom of God knowing she was loved.
Janet was born to the late Ryder E. and Tillie M. Gustafson April 5, 1939, in Marquette, Michigan. She was raised in Marquette and graduated from Graveraet High School in 1957. Janet attended North Park University in Chicago, Illinois where she met and married her husband, Harold. They moved to Owensboro in 1963 where they raised their family. Janet was a member of Owensboro Christian Church and attended New Hope Baptist Church when they were in Georgia.
Janet retired from Texas Gas Transmission, Corp. and after Harold retired, they lived in and traveled the country in a motor home for ten years before settling in Peachtree City, Georgia. Janet loved the motor home as she could watch her TV shows and move about while traveling and not have to move clothes and personal items when stopped. Home really was wherever they were parked. Her hobbies included shopping, walking the beaches and collecting seashells while in Florida, visiting Gatlinburg, spending summers in Marquette, Michigan, visiting Owensboro, and stopping in Georgia to spend time with her son, his wife, and her grandchildren. She was very proud of her grandchildren and loved telling anyone who would listen about their accomplishments. Janet also enjoyed Michigan, Michigan State, and UK football and basketball teams.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a daughter, Lorri Ann Baggett.
Janet is survived by Harold, her husband of 63 years; son, Dr. Robert E. Baggett (Stacey) of Peachtree City, Georgia; grandson, Ben Baggett (Jordan) of Louisville; and granddaughter, Emma Baggett of Peachtree City, Georgia.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in the Somerby Room at Somerby, 300 Rockaway Road, Peachtree City, Georgia. Visitation is 2 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday in the Somerby Room.
Janet’s family would like to thank the staff and residents of Somerby for the love and compassion shown to Janet during the last 3 years. We also want to thank Broadmoor Hospice for the care extended to Janet during her final days. Harold wants to extend a big thank you to caregiver Sonya Langs for her loving and compassionate care of Janet.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made in Janet’s name to New Hope Baptist Church, Pre-school and Children’s Ministry, 551 New Hope Road, Fayetteville, GA 30214 or online at www.newhopebc.org.
Mowell Funeral Home in Peachtree City, Georgia is assisting Janet’s family in accordance with her wishes.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.mowells.com.
