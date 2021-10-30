Janet Marie Hust, 72, of Clarksville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 in Hospice Care in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Jan was born on Aug. 7, 1949 in Owensboro. She was the daughter of the late Marcellus Oberst, Sr. and Margaret Oberst of Owensboro. She was a LPN licensed nurse and worked at several medical facilities in Owensboro during her nursing career. She retired from Humana Hospital in Louisville. Jan was a devout Catholic, a proud grandmother and enjoyed reading.
Survivors include two daughters, Sheila Eversole (Jason Eversole) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Maria Bosley of Owensboro; one son, James Hust of West Paducah; five grandchildren; a sister, Anna Kay Ellis of Louisville; brother, Donald Oberst residing in Florida; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wayne Oberst of Anchorage, Alaska, Marcellus Oberst Jr. of Owensboro, and Greg Oberst of Auburn Kansas.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Utica followed by funeral Mass at Noon. Burial will be in St Anthony Church Cemetery in Browns Valley. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
