Janet Phillips Horne, 53, of Owensboro, passed away May 24, 2022, surrounded by her family and close friends. She was born September 6, 1968, in Owensboro to the late Grover C. Phillips and Jeanette Pryor Mackey.
Janet loved the beach and the mountains. She shared special trips with her family to these places. She wanted to leave her loved ones with valuable memories with her in these places, and she did. Janet was artistic in everything she touched. When she worked on someone’s hair it wasn’t just about hair; it was about helping the person feel beautiful on the inside. She took broken crayons and created beauty with them because broken crayons still color.
She mentored many. Janet was a friend to all. She wanted to help everyone she ever met, even total strangers. She loved openly and forgave freely. She broke family cycles. Janet healed from hurt and therein found freedom. She loved her children deeply and was their biggest supporter.
Janet found beauty and joy in the everyday moments of life and that was contagious to all around her. She had a laugh that was loud and obnoxious and was unmistakably, her but she laughed anyway. Her energy was bright and full of life. She felt like the sun when you were around her. She was warm and would light the room. Janet fought for her life with faith and determination. She stared cancer in the face and denied its ability to steal her joy. Janet lived her last years without fear because she knew her promise was not here in this world. Her absence from this world is unmistakable, but the imprint her life leaves on so very many is undeniable.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brother, Lucian (Becky) Phillips.
She is survived by her children, Alexis Riley and Chancelor Horne, and their siblings, Sarah Riley and Kamira Riley; the father of her children, Walt Horne; her siblings, Teresa (James) Moore, Patricia Kennedy, Kim (Larry) Bowlds, Michael (Helen) Phillips, and Johnny Phillips; her niece, Christie Robinson, with whom she shared a special bond, and her children, Courtney, Aidan, and R.J.; her best friends, Jennifer (John) Hamilton and Aliyah Datcher; her dog, Judd; and many nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with sharing time beginning at 5 p.m..
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family of Janet Horne, in care of Alexis Riley and Chancelor Horne, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
