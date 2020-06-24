Janet Rae “Jennie” Adams, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at The Stratford in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born June 26, 1932, in Carmi, Illinois, to the late Wilburn and Ruth Pearce Ritsch.
Mrs. Adams dedicated her life as a homemaker and loving wife. She was an angel on earth and remembered by her family as a generous, self-sacrificing individual who exhibited loyalty and unconditional love as a wife and mother. While she traveled abroad, frequently to England, her heart was always at home in Owensboro.
Mrs. Adams was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, where she belonged to the Trusting Hearts Sunday School Class. She was also a member of Owensboro Country Club and Harbour Ridge Yacht and Country Club in Palm City, Florida. As an exercise enthusiast, she enjoyed walking every day and golfing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death one month ago by her beloved husband of 68 years, Clement Leslie Adams, and sister Joanne Hart.
Mrs. Adams is survived by sons, Alexander S. Adams (Cynthia) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Eric L. Adams of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Zachary, Forrest, Caroline and Anne; and a great-grandchild, Emma.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday at First Baptist Church. Those arriving at church should enter at the Daviess Street entrance. Entombment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending visitation for Mrs. Adams shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, #401, Louisville, KY 40205 or First Baptist Church, 230 J. R. Miller Blvd, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Janet Rae “Jennie” Adams may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
