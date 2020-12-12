Janet Rehrauer, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to the late Frederick and Elizabeth Turner Braunschneider. Janet was retired from Miller’s Merry Manor, where she worked as a nurse for 20 years. She was a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Janet enjoyed knitting, reading, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid Detroit Tigers fan.
Along with her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Rehrauer.
Janet is survived by her children, Scott (Kristi) Rehrauer, Mark Rehrauer, Brent (Amanda) Rehrauer and Beth Rehrauer; three grandchildren, Evan, Payton and Mary; and her siblings, Dan Braunschneider, Ken Braunschneider, Steve (Val) Braunschneider and Joe (Michelle) Braunschneider.
