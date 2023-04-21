Janet Rose Patrick Bird, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her sister’s home in Whitesville. She was born in West Liberty Sept. 19, 1964, to Evyn Earl Patrick and the late Jewell Rose Cox Patrick. Janet worked as an operator at Mizkan. She enjoyed playing cards and corn hole, flower gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.
Janet is survived by her children, Jessica (Kyle) Wood and Zachary Wathen; grandchildren, Noah, Moriah, Graham and Marley Jo; and her sisters, Brenda Ford and Debra (Kevin) Ratliff.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Hospice of Western Kentucky for their care.
Expressions of sympathy may take to form of donations to William H. Lewis Cemetery in West Liberty. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented