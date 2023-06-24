Grandview, IN — Janet S. Magill, 85, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Janet was born in Patronville, Indiana on July 20, 1937 to the late Don H. Seay and Claudina (Beeler) Seay.
She was a member of Grandview United Methodist Church. Janet had worked for over 30 years at RiverPark EyeCare.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Eugene Magill and brother, Don Beeler Seay.
Janet is survived by her sons, Richey Magill, and Leigh Magill and his wife, Molly; grandsons, Ryan Magill, and Kyle Magill and his wife, Lauren; great-grandchildren, Maddy, Kennedy, Camden, Callie and Caroline Magill; and nephew, Mason Seay and his wife, Joy.
A special thank you to Jim and Pat Haaff for always being there for Janet and the family.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana with Pastor Tan Mayhall officiating. Burial is in Grandview Cemetery in Grandview. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandview United Methodist Church and the Heartford House.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com
