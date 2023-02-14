GRAHAM — Janet Sue Wright, 71, of Graham, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at 3:32 p.m. at her residence. She was born Nov. 2, 1951, in Muhlenberg County. She worked as a social services director at Maple Manor Health Care. Mrs. Wright enjoyed listening to church music and gospel music on the radio, reading, watching classic movies, and spending time with her precious grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Wright, and parents, Bob and Dorothy Rose.
She is survived by her son, Joshua (Tammy) Wright; daughter, Venita “Wright” (Sean) Deter; sister, Judy Rose; and grandkids, Sophia Deter, Shaylin Deter, Blake Green, Kailey Wright, and Alec Deter.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Brent Kelly officiating, assisted by Bro. Thad Cartwright. Burial will be in New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
