Janet Weidemann Tichenor, 71, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 20, 1951, to the late Willard and Eloise Weidemann. Having an attitude of service, Janet was a local employee of the Owensboro City School cafeterias and Nations Medicine. She was actively involved in the women’s ministries of First Christian Church.
Surviving family includes her husband, Mike Tichenor; son, Jason Dillehay; stepchildren, Tim Tichenor (Carrie), Jon Tichenor (Sarah), and Holly Bentley (Spencer); two step-grandchildren, Eloise and Indigo Bentley; brothers, Billy Weidemann (Anita) and John Weidemann (Kay); in-laws, Ellen Tichenor, Rusty Tichenor (Zoann), Eddie Tichenor (Peggy), and Mary Beth Ralston; aunts and uncles, Andy and Wanda Anderson and Mike and Patty Matthews; many nieces and nephews; and her loyal companion, Spike.
A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro. Ennichement will be in the First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Faholo Sunday School Class at First Christian Church, P.O. Box 966, Owensboro, KY, 42302.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
