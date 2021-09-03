Janet Wilcox Brandle, 54, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Norton Hospital in Brownsboro. She was born in Valparaiso, Indiana, to the late Lyndell and Sandra Rupert Wilcox.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by a stillborn sister, Sharon Wilcox.
Janet worked at the Five Star location on New Hartford Road, where she was able to offer her contagious smile to many. She attended Bellevue Baptist Church. Janet recovered from alcoholism more than 18 years ago. She was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous and was passionate about helping others overcome their addiction. Janet enjoyed UK basketball, traveling and animals. She will be missed by many.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of eight years, Brian Brandle; her son, Nash Brandle; stepchildren Maddie and Tyler Brandle; brother Jim (Carla) Wilcox; sisters Lisa Sutton, Tanya (Bryan) Dunning and Julie Hudson; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The service will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Janet Wilcox Brandle Memorial Fund at any U.S. Bank Branch.
Condolences and memories may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
