Janet Yeiser Sterett, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home with her children by her side. She was born February 12th, 1949, in Owensboro, to the late Anna Lee Yeiser.
Jan graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in education, and she taught 5th grade at Tamarack Elementary School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Jan was the most gracious hostess. Her love of entertaining and hospitality was evident in her expansive collection of beautiful dishes and seasonal home decor. She made everything special, and she spent her days of motherhood planning birthday parties and holiday gatherings and welcomed any excuse to have a house full of her children’s friends. Jan loved hosting at the lake house on Rough River where every weekend included an overflowing house of kids with full bellies and so much laughter. She was very active in her children’s school activities, always volunteering her time and talents. Jan hosted family holidays and she meticulously planned each menu until the very end when she wasn’t able. She delighted in decorating for each holiday with heartfelt details, from the bows on every package to her place settings at the table. Jan made hosting look easy, but the heart and energy put into every detail proved otherwise. She loved starting family traditions with one of her favorites being matching Christmas pajamas for her children and grandchildren. Jan’s greatest joy was loving and celebrating her ten grandchildren. She was so very proud of each of them; their love, respect, and adoration for their Meems (Beeps) is immeasurable and will live on through each of them.
Jan was fearless. She loved traveling, boating, fishing, and scuba diving with her beloved husband, Bill. She completed her solo flight as an airplane pilot to prove that she could. Jan delighted in learning and educating herself. She loved to dance, and she enjoyed all genres of music. Jan loved flowers and vibrant colors. She would appreciate the hint of fall this week and that temperatures may be calling for a sweater. Jan was inspired by a challenge and thrived on problem-solving, no matter how big or small. She enjoyed Longboat Key, Florida in her later years, relishing in the wonderful restaurants, stone crab, beach days, and sangria. Jan loved to travel. She extensively researched to plan the perfect trip. Jan started a family tradition, the girl trip, where she planned an annual adventure for her daughters and sister every summer. From white water rafting, rope climbing, fly fishing, and cattle drives to rafting down the riverbanks of the Salmon River, nothing was off limits for Jan. She inspired her children to reach for the stars. Nothing was impossible, and she was always there to create life experiences for those she loved.
Jan Sterett was beautiful, feisty, smart, brave, kind, and so much fun. She lived a beautiful life and taught all who love her the power of grace and courage. Jan was comforted by her faith and her belief in something bigger.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William L. “Bill” Sterett Jr., and a beloved grandson, Issac Andrew Sterett.
Jan is survived by her children, Kim Kingsley, William Tres Sterett III (Katie), and Kristi Isenbarger (Jake), all of Owensboro; grandchildren, Clayton and Caroline Kingsley, Will, Max, and Reid Sterett, and Scarlett, Beau, Wynnie, and Billy Isenbarger; sisters, Judy Rowland and Kaye Taylor; a brother, Jerry Yeiser; and cousin, Dina Smith.
The family would also like to acknowledge Jan’s caregivers throughout her journey, Julia Tipmore, Lynn Tipmore, Connie Osborne, and Kathy Lee who showered her with unconditional love and care in the comfort of her home.
The memorial service for Jan will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday in the gazebo area of the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. A reception will follow the service on location at the WeatherBerry home.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would like for expressions of love and sympathy to be in the form of a tax-deductible donation to the Issac Sterett Adventure Foundation. All funds received will be utilized to start the Jan Sterett Scholarship Fund which will offer scholarship opportunities for individuals interested in seeking a bachelor of science degree in education. Learn more at www.issacsterettadv.org. Please make Checks Payable to ISAF-Jan Sterett.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jan Sterett may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented