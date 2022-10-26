Janetta C. Roberts, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born November 7, 1937, in Daviess County to the late Edward Smith and Anna Mae Johnson Smith. Janetta retired after 22 1/2 years as a lunchroom worker for the Daviess County Public Schools. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church for 33 years. Janetta loved the Lord, cooking, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Brenda Gossett, Betty Moore, and Wilda Travis; son-in-law, Timothy Burton; and brothers-in-law, Frank Yewell, Leon Moore, and Junior Gossett.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charlie “Sonny” Roberts; daughter, Leslie Roberts Burton; sons, Kevin Roberts (Cheryl) and Richard Roberts (Carmen); nine grandchildren, Matthew Burton (Annalee), Lauren Gyukery (Josh), Chris Roberts (Samantha Payne), Brian Roberts (Amanda), Tyler Roberts (Caroline), Blake Roberts (Jennifer), Samantha Roberts, Ian Wathen, and Greyson Roberts; six great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Smith (Janice); and two sisters, Phyllis Yewell and Sharon Taylor (Jerry).
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
