Janette Hayden Warren, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, with several family members by her side, immediately after the sacrament of Last Rites was prayed over her. She was born May 2, 1937, in Beech Grove to the late Joseph Henry Hayden and Verna Marie Ball Hayden. She attended Beech Grove Elementary School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy High School. On Oct. 6, 1956, Janette married Robert M. “Bob” Warren from the West Louisville area of Daviess County.
After high school, Janette worked as an administrative assistant in downtown Owensboro for Mr. Ellis of Ellis Horse Park, and later as a juvenile court stenographer at the Daviess County courthouse. Once they started their family, Janette devoted her time and energy to farm life and homemaking while raising her and Bob’s nine children. She was a member of the McLean County Homemakers Association since the late 1950s.
Janette’s hobbies included flower gardening, oil painting, hooking decorative rugs, and braiding wool rugs. These artistic endeavors produced many treasured family heirlooms. Her paintings were displayed in county and regional art shows and fairs. Mrs. Warren also stayed busy canning vegetables for their large family and was active at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Because she valued learning, Janette organized a neighborhood Book-mobile stop at their house through the Daviess County Public Library. The Warrens also square danced in the Merry Makers Square Dancing Club of Owensboro throughout the 1970s.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Joe Hayden, and her sister, Margilee Hayden Alvey, both of Beech Grove.
Janette is survived by her husband, Bob Warren; their nine children, Vicki (Steve) Van Becelaere of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Bob (Holly) Warren II of Henderson, Ginny (Jeff) Cowan of Naperville, Illinois, Tracy (Paul) Miller of Stanley, Fran (Chad) Lamb of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ted (Darla) Warren of Lexington, Penny (Keith) Melton of Owensboro, Peg (Jamie) Tipmore of Owensboro, and Elizabeth Warren of Owensboro; 22 grandchildren, Heidi (Van Becelaere) Cece, Joe Van Becelaere, Whitney (Warren) Mangold, Taylor (Warren) Baldwin, Cheyenne Warren, Presley Warren, Savannah Warren, Nick Cowan, Heath Cowan, Kristin Miller, Nolan Miller, Olivia Miller, Ellen (Lamb) Adams, Isaac Lamb, Hannah Warren, Sara Warren, Oliver Melton, Elliot Melton, Isabella Tipmore, Jack Henry Tipmore, Kathryn Gist, and Robert Gist; 13 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Martha Voges of Middlesboro, Susan Towery (Jim) of Owensboro, and Lynne (Mickey) Scott of Beech Grove.
The funeral Mass for Janette was held Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Father Anthoni Ottahan officiated. Burial was at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
