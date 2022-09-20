MACEO — Janice A. Roberts, 74, of Maceo, passed away under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home. She was born October 30, 1947, in Owensboro, to the late Edwin and Clara Roehm Allgood. Janice was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker. She enjoyed artwork, gardening, canning, cooking, and Westerns.
Janice was preceded in death by a sister, Joan White.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Mike Roberts; son, Wes Roberts; brother, Eddie (Carol) Allgood; sisters-in-law, Edna (Jim) Drury and Charlotte (Carl) Snyder; nieces, Heather and Tonya; nephew, Kiley; and her four-legged daughter, Zilla.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
