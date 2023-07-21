Janice Arble Lewis, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Wellington Parc. She was born Nov. 1, 1928, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to the late Clair E. and Ruby Clark Arble.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jay Arble Lewis; brother, Clair E. Arble; and a half-sister, Jean A. Walter.
Survivors include two sons, Timothy Earl Lewis (Faye) and Richard Ivor Lewis (Colleen); nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
