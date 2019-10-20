BEAVER DAM -- Janice Carol Reed, 74, of Echols, spread her wings and went to Heaven on Oct. 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Sterns to the late Oscar Lee and Nettie Alma Tinch Sellers. She was preceded in death by an infant child; brothers Lindell Edwards Sellers and Ernest Lee Sellers; and sisters Linda Diane Shinn, Winnie Christine Watson and Mary Frances Leach.
She was a member of The New Assembly Church in Hartford, where she sang beautiful music as she worshipped her Lord. She was the wife of William Boyd Reed for 54 years. Mother of four children, Teresa Deenen Reed (David) Geary of Centertown, William Timothy (Dena) Reed of Rockport, Jonathan Boyd Reed of Hopkinsville and Jacee Avrill Reed of Echols; nine grandchildren, Jeremiah Geary, Jacob Geary, Andrew Geary, Savannah Ashby, Joshua Reed, Damian Reed, Noah Reed, Boyd Reed and Jacee Reed; eight great-grandkids; three step-great-grandkids; sister Sheila Green of Beaver Dam; and brothers Wayne (Cindy) Sellers of Morganfield and Jimmy Sellers of Somerset.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at New Assembly Church in Hartford with Bro. Lealin Geary officiating. Burial will be in Echols Cemetery in Echols. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at New Assembly Church and from 10 a.m. until funeral time Monday also at the church.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
