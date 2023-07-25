Janice Carter Daugherty, 79, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, July 17, 2023, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Owensboro. She was born Aug. 11, 1943, in Hazelton, Indiana to Kenneth and Ruth Bradshaw. In 1979, Janice opened a beauty shop in Owensboro. This career eventually led her into education where she spent over 30 years as a Professor in Cosmetology for Owensboro Community & Technical College. She was an officer for the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators and was very active within numerous organizations throughout the Owensboro community. Janice was a member of Harvest Baptist Temple, and overall, an active church member her whole life. She taught all ages in Sunday school classes for over 50 years and was a leader in women’s ministries for several churches throughout the years. She genuinely was one of the nicest ladies you could ever meet. Janice had a gift of seeing nothing but the good in people, never turned down anyone in need, and was a devout Christian lady who never took her eyes off the Lord. We celebrate with her on this homecoming!!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of over 40 years, Lee Daugherty; second husband of over 20 years, Arnold Carter; sons, Kenny and Keith Daugherty; and brothers, Billy and Jackie Bradshaw.
Survivors include her sons, Kerry Daugherty (Donna) and Kris Daugherty (Lisa), both of Florida; daughter-in-law, Sandy Daugherty of Owenboro; nine grandchildren, Jordan Daugherty, Katelyn Daugherty Hawkins, Seth Daugherty, Drew Daugherty, Kallie Daugherty, Kassidy Daugherty, Kyndal Daugherty, Keegan Daugherty, and Kyleigh Daugherty; and great-grandchildren, Pierce and William Daugherty.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Ricky Bray officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Ann Haines for all she’s done for Janice in the past few years.
