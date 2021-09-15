Janice Clark, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11 at The Heartford House surrounded by her family. Born March 9, 1948, in Henderson to the Late Ernest & Sarah, she retired from Wal-Mart. She loved photography and her grandchildren were her world.
Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Clark.
Surviving are her sons, Bryan (Tiffani) Clark and Eric (Cortney Hagan) Clark; and grandchildren, Arianna Clark, Bryanna Clark, Caelianna Clark, and De’Jianna Clark.
Services were private with care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.
