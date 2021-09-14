Janice Clark, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at The Heartford House surrounded by her family. Born March 9, 1948 in Henderson to the late Mut and Sarah Collins, she retired from Wal-Mart. She loved photography and her grandchildren were her world.
Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Clark.
Surviving are her sons, Bryan (Tiffani) Clark and Eric (Cortney Hagan) Clark; and grandchildren, Arianna Clark, Bryanna Clark, Caelianna Clark, and De’Jianna Clark.
Services were private with care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.
