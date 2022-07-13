POWDERLY — Janice Darlene Wells Maddox, 54, of Powderly, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: husband, Byron Maddox; daughter, Whitney Whitaker; sister, Rita (Danny) Vaughn; and brother, Steve Wells.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Janice Maddox Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
