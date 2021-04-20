LIVERMORE — Janice E. Redfern 83, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home in Livermore. Janice Evonne Pate was born March 22, 1938 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late James Samuel and Daisy Belle Lindsey Pate, was married to Robert Earl Miller May 7, 1955 until his death December 16, 1980, was married to Walter Edward Redfern, Jr. February 14, 1987 and was known as “Bonnie” to her family and friends. Janice was a homemaker, earlier retired from Lincoln Services in Owensboro and was a member of Island Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher. Janice was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed attending Island Senior Citizens events. She also enjoyed crafts, painting, crocheting, cooking, was an avid reader, and loved spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents and first husband, Janice was preceded in death by a son, Perry Lynn Miller; a grandson, Darrel Scott Huckleberry and by a great grandson, Josiah Burden.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Walter “Goose” Redfern; two daughters, Terri Miller Sears (Michael) of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and Tina Miller Wooldridge of Owensboro; two step sons, Keith Redfern (Sandy) of Greenville and Barry Redfern (Bonnie) of Owensboro; a step daughter, Ronda Jeffries of Central City; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Revs. Chad Rafferty and Jim Nelson officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Janice’s family from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Janice’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Janice’s services will be streamed live on at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.
The Janice E. Redfern family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
