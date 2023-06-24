Janice Elaine Haas Clark, 82, of Newburgh, IN, entered peacefully into the arms of Jesus Wednesday, June 21, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Boonville, IN on Jan. 22, 1941, to Cornelius and Aliene Haas.
Jan was raised in Owensboro and graduated from Owensboro Sr. High School in 1959. She married her high school sweetheart, Roger Clark, on Dec. 20, 1961. They loved and remained devoted to each other for over 61 years.
Jan was always on the move and enjoyed connecting people through bridge games, tennis, travel and occasionally matchmaking young singles. She was especially fond of her Friday Rolling Hills bridge group. Jan was a lifelong tennis advocate and enjoyed playing the game with her many friends. She was often found watching professional matches on TV, as well as in person. Jan took great pleasure in participating in domestic and international travel groups with many of her dear friends. A particular fond memory was traveling twice the speed of sound aboard the Concorde from Paris, France to Washington, D.C. in 1977. She accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age in Owensboro. During her lifetime she attended First Baptist Church in Owensboro, Washington Avenue Baptist in Evansville and was an active member of RiverWind Church in Newburgh.
Jan was fiercely loyal, had a purposeful steadfastness and a majestic humility, which was evident to those who knew her well. She loved her sons with all her heart. Her boys would tell anyone it was her love that has buoyed them throughout their lives.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; her two sons, Alan (Stephanie) and Derek (Julianna); and her seven grandchildren, Mitchell, Abigail, Emily, Jackson, Andrew, Allison and Lilly Clark. The grandchildren affectionately referred to her as Oma.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Alexander Newburgh Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Evansville. Friends may visit on from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jan’s honor to RiverWind Church in Newburgh or the Evansville Community Tennis Center. Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
