CALHOUN — Janice F. Young, 85, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville, Kentucky. Janice Faye Young was born January 24, 1935, in Calhoun, Kentucky to the late Jessie Ray and Bertha Mae Thompson Young. Janice retired from the McLean County News after 40 years of service and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews, including a niece who was her caregiver for several years, Rhonda Sartain (Doolie) of Livermore.
Private family services will be held on Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Janice’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Janice F. Young family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Baptist Food Pantry; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, KY 42327.
