BEAVER DAM — Janice Faye Manasco, 68, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born May 19, 1952, in Harlan. She retired from Ohio County Board of Education, where she worked as a kindergarten assistant at Wayland Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Gertrude “Sally” Mills Gambrel.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 52 years, J. Calvin Manasco of Beaver Dam; two sons, Anthony (Christie) Manasco of Hendersonville, Tennessee, and Michael (Rebecca) Manasco of Owensboro; three granddaughters, Shelby Faith, Chole Grace and Lily Faye Marie Manasco; one brother, Garrett (Betty) Gambrel of Kattering, Ohio; and three sisters, Lois Gambrel (John) Humphrey of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Gertrude Gambrel (William “Pete”) Gilbert of Centerville, Ohio, and Thelma Gambrel Scott of Beaver Dam.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Janice’s family from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
