GREENVILLE — Janice Faye Schrecker Whanger, 73, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Mrs. Whanger was born Nov. 24, 1948, in Daviess County. She was a housekeeper for various hotels, and was of the General Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Laura Schrecker; and daughter, Laura O’Bannon.
She is survived by
her husband, John
Henry Whanger; son, William Boswell; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Adam DeArmond officiating. Burial in Jagoe Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Janice Whanger Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
