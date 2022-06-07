Janice Faye Welsh Foster, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born to the late William Patrick and Pearl Christine Welsh and grew up on Breckinridge Street in Owensboro. Janice graduated from Owensboro High School in 1952 and attended Hall Street Baptist Church and Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
As a teenager, Janice lost her parents and one brother, then worked for some years at E.M. Ford Insurance Company. She married Tom Foster in 1956 and they had six children. Janice became the bookkeeper for the family business, Foster Electric, and served as such for over 40 years.
Janice was an avid tennis player and organized weekly tennis leagues for years. She loved to sew cross-stitch and produced numerous beautiful quilts that she bequeathed to family members for their weddings. Janice traveled frequently with Tom to bluegrass festivals and loved bluegrass music. She enjoyed biking and walking with Tom and was an avid reader throughout her life. Janice especially loved family get-togethers and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Foster; two sons, Michael Thomas Foster, and John Allen Foster; and two brothers, James Welsh and William Welsh.
Survivors include her children, Karen Smith and her husband Steve, of Owensboro, Mark Foster of Owensboro, Leslie Williams and her husband, Kevin, of Wilmetter, Illinois, and Kathy Patton and her husband David, of Philpot; her daughter-in-law, Stacy Foster of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Jessica Foster, of Owensboro, John Foster and his wife Kara, of Owensboro, Tara Williams and her husband Andy Bloeser of Meadville, Pennsylvania, and George Williams of Los Angeles, California; and her great-grandchildren, Ellen Smith, of Owensboro, Dallin Foster, of Owensboro, and Roman Bloeser, of Meadville, Pennsylvania.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Janice Foster may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
