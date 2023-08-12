CENTRAL CITY — Janice Fox, 80, of Central City, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 12:33 a.m. at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville. Ms. Fox was born Oct. 30, 1942, in Muhlenberg County. She was the retired vice president of First KY Bank and a member of First Baptist Church of Drakesboro. She was a youth choir director, treasurer, and Sunday school teacher, and involved with Willing Works at First Baptist Church of Drakesboro for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Joseph and Alma Boggess Fox, and sister, Joanna Fox.
She is survived by her best friend and caregiver, Karen Williams of Central City; God son, Brady (Whitney) Williams of Louisville; two grandchildren, Cooper Mitchell Williams and Brady Peyton Williams; and several cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Emily Carder officiating and assisted by Tom Fletcher. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation is 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions In Memory of Janice Fox to First Baptist Church of Drakesboro, P.O. Box 187, Drakesboro, KY 42337.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
