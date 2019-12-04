Janice Goins, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 8, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Bernard and Dorothy Starks Clark. Janice was retired from MPD as a machine operator and a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards with her sisters every week, playing the lottery and watching football on Sundays. Most of all, Janice enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her many grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Goins; two sisters, Betty Jo Payne and Judy Fisher; and two brothers, Billy and Jim Clark.
Janice is survived by her sons, David (Cassandra) Goins and Scott (Carol) Goins, all of Owensboro; and three other children, Terry, Roger and Gloria of Lafayette, Georgia; four grandchildren, Ashley (Quentin) Goins of Clinton Township, Michigan, JD (Hannah) Goins of Sacramento, Jessica (Tim) Basham of Owensboro and Cassidy Goins of Owensboro; 14 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Martha Faye (Marvin) Hayden; a brother, Bobby (Barbara) Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Janice Goins will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Father Mike Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with prayers at 6 p.m., and after 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
