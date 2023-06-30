HORSE BRANCH — Janice Hayes Himes, 87, of Horse Branch, died at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. She was a homemaker and a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Madisonville.
Survivors: sons, Terry Wade (Jodie) Flener and Mark Wallace Flener, and daughter, Karen (Dover) Halcomb.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Green River Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented