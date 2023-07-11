Janice Huff Russell, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Ohio County native was born June 3, 1942, to the late Eltis and Laura Norris and grew up in Deanfield. Janice graduated from Fordsville High School, class of 1960. She worked at the post office on 18th Street in Owensboro as a mail sorter until her retirement. Janice was a kind and gracious lady who always thought of others first. She was also an avid shopper, enjoyed working in her flower garden, and like most grandparents, loved her grandkids and spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, Janice also was preceded in death by her first husband, David Wendell Huff, in 2004 and her second husband, James Bertram Russell, in 2022, along with siblings, Willie Earl Norris and Jo Elle Wallace.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Karen Huff of Owensboro; son, Jeffrey Huff and wife, Lisa, of Princeton, Indiana; stepchildren, Kim Dever (Eric), Cliff Russell (Suzanne), and Christopher Russell (Sonya); four grandchildren, Breanna Huff, Caitlin Huff, Will Huff, and Daniel Schwartz; eight step-grandchildren, Kelly, Drew, Sarah, Morgan, Nicholas, Liberty, Joshua, and Jacob; siblings, Emmett Lee Norris (Rose), Kenneth Ray Norris, Betty Sue Foster (Joe), Charlotte Ann Gillim, Francis Carolyn Crowe, Rebecca Faye Dirito, and Bonnie Gail Tierney (Ellis); brothers-in-law, Leon Huff (Lorna) and Douglas Wallace; sister-in-law, Sue Norris; and a multitude of nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral for Janice Russell will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Janice’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
