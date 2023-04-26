Janice “Jan” B. Gafford, 79, of Owensboro, a “Tough Old Buzzard”, went to be with her Lord Monday, April 24, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 5, 1943, in Seattle, Washington to the late Edward and Marjorie McDaniel Adams. Janice retired from Pinkerton Tobacco after 25 years of service. She was a member of Owensboro Christian Church for 20 years. She was very passionate about her family, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Janice loved to babysit, watch and feed the birds, especially hummingbirds, and tend to her beautiful roses. Her favorite saying when putting her grandkids to bed was, “Sleep with the angels.”
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Gafford; two sons, Mark Decker and Terry Decker; and a sister, Jeannie “Emogene” Boring.
Survivors include two brothers, Ronnie Adams and Rickey (Susie) Adams, both of Philpot; three grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Decker, Graham (Bonnie) Decker, and Brooklynd (Jordan) Render; 10 great-grandchildren, Gatlin, Colyn, Mason, Madolyn, Whitnee, Maddie, and Avett Decker, Jackson Render, Carolina, and Izzy (Elizabeth); aunt, Murlene Tarrant of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
