BRISTOL, CONNECTICUT — Janice Krauss, 85, passed away quietly Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Ingraham Manor in Bristol, Connecticut. Janice was born July 22, 1937, in Owensboro to Mamie Lee (Thompson) Perkins and J. Dewey Perkins. She was born into a musical Methodist family. Her grandfather William Prince Perkins was a Methodist minister and her grandmother Susan Perkins was an early Methodist lay speaker. Her father was a choral bass singer and her mother was a church pianist and organist. Janice learned her skills from her mother.
Janice graduated from Owensboro High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College. She taught elementary school and piano. On Shelter Island, New York, she was an organist at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church for over 20 years. She also played at Our Lady of the Isle for about eight years. She was a member of the Shelter Island Lions Club. While the family lived in New Britain, Connecticut, Janice worked as a sales clerk for several family businesses including Amato’s Toy and Hobby Store.
Janice was predeceased by her brother, James D. Perkins of Brentwood, Tennessee.
She is survived by her husband, Alan, a retired United Methodist minister; daughter, Katherine (Garry) Bennett of Greensboro, North Carolina; sons, Timothy, Michael (Jill), and Mark, all of Bristol, Connecticut; grandchildren, Scott Bennett, Leyna Krauss (David Lum), and Rebecca (Eric) Matias; two great-grandchildren, Atreyu and Nathalia; sister-in-law, Gail Perkins; niece, Robin Petty; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Prospect United Methodist Church in Bristol, Connecticut.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (Organ fund) or Prospect UMC (Campership fund).
