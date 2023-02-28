LEWISPORT — Janice L. Hale, 67, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Hancock County Sept. 24, 1955, to the late Gilbert and Dorothy Newton McManaway. Janice attended Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship and retired from Century Aluminum. She was a member of USWA Local # 9423, enjoyed gardening and playing guitar, country and bluegrass music, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Hale, and siblings, Doris Vandgrift, Tommy McManaway, Timmy McManaway, and Connie McManaway.
Janice is survived by her children, Patricia Maurer, Jeff Rice, Crystal (Jeromy) Young, Kristi (Matt) Popham, and Chris (Jenny) Hale; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Payne, Brenda Hagan, and Betty Mincy; companion, Tony Troutman; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Janice’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
