HARDINSBURG -- Janice Kay Lane, 66, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, July 25, 2019m at her home. She was a member of Horsley Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Lane; three daughters, Tina Mitcham, Tracy Dyer and Jayme Bassett; a brother, Danny Harper; and six sisters, Deborah Wilson, Linda Jolly, Beverly Hinton, Becky Lucas, Connie Harper and Karen Brooks.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Horsley Chapel United Methodist Church, Hardinsburg. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 8 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg.
Expressions of sympathy: Horsley Chapel Cemetery.
