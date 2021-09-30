Janice Luck Postlewaite, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at her home. She was born Feb. 12, 1927, in Ohio County to the late Marvin Edgar and Mary Magdaline Ranney Luck. Janice retired in 1992 from the City of Owensboro after 27 years and also had worked at the Sportscenter for a number of years. She loved flower gardening and traveling with her friends.
Janice was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Pip” Postlewaite on July 2, 1998; a son, James “Jim” Postlewaite on Aug. 24, 2015; and her sister, Mary Ida Luck.
Surviving is a son, Mike Postlewaite and his wife, Annette, of Owensboro; grandchildren, James “Jay” Postlewaite (Sherry), Jaime P. Sexton, Susan Moseley, April Ratajczak, Dustin Tyler Postlewaite, Heather J. Patton (James) and Rachel A. Postlewaite; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Martha Sandefur of Robards and Marilyn Postlewaite of Owensboro; and a daughter-in-law, Tina Postlewaite of Owensboro.
The service will be 3 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens with entombment there following. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday in the chapel at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
