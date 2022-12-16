Janice Mae Thurman Duncan, 69, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. She was a member of Pellville Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, David (Stacey) Duncan, Hubert (Holly) Duncan, and Jennifer (Brian) Patterson, and siblings, Linda (JT) Hale, Ann (Randy) Lamb, J.B. (Neoma) Thurman, Roger (Shelia) Thurman, David Thurman, and Booney (Debbie) Thurman.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
