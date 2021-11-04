GREENVILLE —
Janice Mae Weatherford Dukes, 64, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Owensboro
Health Regional Hospital. She was a homemaker
and member of Lone
Star General Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Cihak; sons Marvin Dukes II and Preston Dukes; and stepdaughter Patricia
Dukes.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Lone Star General Baptist Church, Greenville. Burial: Lone Star Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
