HAWESVILLE — Janice Marie Campbell Winters, 64, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at home with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Daviess County on March 1, 1957, to the late Orville and Anna Lee Jarvis Campbell Jr. Janice was a member of Central Baptist Church and had worked at the IGA in Lewisport. She enjoyed online shopping and crafting.
Along with her
parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Stephanie Means.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Steve Winters; daughter Becky Reska and her husband, Michael (Pookiebear); grandchildren Alexis (Kolton Keown) Means, Dylan (Madelyn) Means and Van Reska; great-granddaughter Zayleigh Means; and siblings Shirley Fuqua, Deanna Lindsey and Dennis Campbell.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gibson & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with care.
