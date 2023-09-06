ISLAND — Janice Marie King Austin, 78, of Island, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 1, 1945, in Owensboro to the late Gilbert King and Anna Lee Walker Wells. Janice was a hard worker. She retired from Ragu where she worked in production for 25 years and was lovingly known as “Rooster” by her coworkers. She was an avid gardener and loved plants and animals, especially her cat, Booger. Janice’s favorite time was being outdoors in the garden with her birds, koi pond, and flower beds. She made the best of her retirement with her husband, Vernon, enjoying camping, four-wheeling, and being at the lake. Janice was also a member of Livermore Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Paul Clements and Daniel Eugene Pierce, and a daughter, Lelia Eugenia Pierce.
Janice is survived by her husband, Vernon Austin; daughters, Adina Bailey and Lisa (Perry) Payne; grandchildren, Jacob Bailey, Leland Bailey, Tabitha Payne, and Trevor Payne; sisters, Barbara Skaggs, Vicki Oldham, and Nora Sheean; and brother, Bill Wells.
The funeral service for Janice will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial to follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Janice Austin may be left at www.glenncares.com.
