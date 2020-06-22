ROCKPORT, Ind. — Janice Maxine Phillips, 79, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home.
Janice is survived by her husband, Pastor Walter Phillips; son, Pastor Mark Phillips; daughter-in-law, Beth Phillips; siblings, Jerry Greene, The Rev. Steve Greene, The Rev. Marvin Greene, and Rose Meece.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Bethel Christian Center at 996 North Reo Drive, Rockport, IN 47635. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions: Bethel Christian Center-Missions, Nepal.
Commented