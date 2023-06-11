Central City — Janice Morris Rhoades, 83, of Central City died Friday, June 8, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on June 13, 1939 in Muhlenberg County, where she worked in book keeping and office management for Lawton Insurance, before her retirement.
Survivors include her husband, Henry “Fitzhugh” Rhoades; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Mitchell, of Bowling Green; son, Chris Rhoades, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; grandchildren, Devin (Annie) Mitchell and Sage Mitchell; great grandson, Walker Mitchell; sister, Marlene (Dorris) Bruce; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: Noon Monday for immediate family at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
