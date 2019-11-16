Janice Rhea Hodges, 70, of Utica, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 30, 1949, in Owensboro to the late Ronald Cook and Juanita Whitaker Kessinger. She worked as a cooking instructor at Dismas House Charities then quit to spend time with her grandchildren. After they were grown, she went back to work at Hampton Inn where she received the Employee of the Year award. Janice was very proud of her kids and grandchildren. She loved music and dancing, was an amazing cook and shared her love with people through her food. Janice enjoyed trips to the drag strip watching her family race.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph Michael Tong Jr. and Gregory Allen Tong; and a sister, Verinda "Sissie" Ritchie.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bryan Hodges; daughters Misty Field (Gary) of Owensboro and Tonya Meeks (Taylor) of Utica; grandchildren Cody Field, Lauren Tong, Chance Meeks, Logan Field, Michael Meeks and Haley Tong; great-grandchildren Paisley Field, Alanna Davis and Mason Davis; brother Ronnie Cook of Arkansas; and sister Bonita Sue Heyne of Owensboro.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste. 800, Arlington, VA 22209.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
