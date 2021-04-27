LOUISVILLE — Janice Rhea Shocklee Deaton, 83, of Louisville, formerly of Owensboro, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, after a long illness. The Livermore native was born Oct. 23, 1937, to the late Buren and Belverine Shocklee, as their third child and first daughter. Janice married Thomas A. Deaton and raised three daughters, Sharon Renee, Angela Sue, and Amy Lynn. She graduated as valedictorian in 1956 and attended Columbus College in Columbus, Georgia, where she earned a B.S. degree in education graduating summa cum laude. Janice began her career at Rigdon Road Elementary in Columbus teaching third grade. Subsequently, she earned a M.S. in education. She held an endorsement as a reading specialist for grades 1-8. Later, returning to Owensboro and Daviess County, she taught fifth grade Social Studies and Civics at East View Elementary and coached the fifth grade Quick Recall team. In addition, Janice substituted in Owensboro and Daviess County schools as well as Shelby County and Jefferson County. One class of elementary students produced a book of handwritten notes for her, one of which said, “she makes you feel like you were really there when you weren’t” and “she creates games and makes learning fun.” Beyond family and teaching, her interests included sewing, serving as church pianist, cooking, entertaining, playing golf, and practicing fitness and good nutrition. For instance, to pass her college health class, Janice began lifting weights at age 50; and a Messenger-Inquirer photo captures her walking in the rain, always diligent about daily exercise.
In addition to her parents, Janice also was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Deaton in 2001; a daughter, Amy Lynn Deaton in 1995; and two siblings, Phyllis Sallee and Hilton Shocklee.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Sharon Darrell of Norfolk, Virginia, and Angela Dortch and husband Donnie, of Louisville; four sisters; six brothers; four grandchildren, Drew Darrell (Kelly), Aaron Darrell (Carlyn), Audrey Kaffenberger (Ryan), and Logan Dortch; four sisters; six brothers; four great grandchildren, Arlo, Samsara, Soleil, and Abe Darrell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 12 until 1:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory followed by a service with limited attendance. Entombment will be in Christ Chapel Mausoleum in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Those attending the visitation or service for Janice Deaton shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to American Diabetes Assoc. P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org
Memories and condolences for the family of Janice Deaton may be left at www.glenncares.com.
