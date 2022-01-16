CENTRAL CITY — Janice Ruth Humphrey Reno, 78, of Central City, died on Jan. 14, 2022, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Allan) Price; son, David Reno; brothers, Roger Humphrey and Jerry (Linda) Humphrey.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 18, 2022, Tucker Funeral Home, Central City
Burial: New Harmony Cemetery.
Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.
