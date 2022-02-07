BEECH GROVE — Janice Scott, 65, of Beech Grove, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Janice was a homemaker and a member of the Christian faith.
Survivors include sons, Justin Scott (JoHanna), Allen Tingley and Eric Tingley (Cori); and a brother, Jimmie Harris.
Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, livestreamed at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Visitation: From 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun.
