Janice Sue Fares “Ma Fares,” 81, of Owensboro passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, on April 22, 1940, to the late Frederic and Vivian Masterson Hudson. Janice ran a daycare for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time and taking care of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Randall Fares; brothers, Wayne Hudson and Fred Hudson.
Janice is survived by her husband of 62 years, Geroge William Fares III; sons, Don Fares, William (Cathy Manqueros) Fares and Jon (Lisa) Fares; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Steve (Leann) Hudson, Bradford Hudson and Joann Hudson; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Alexander Memorial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral home and Crematory and again Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Fares.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Janice Sue Fares “Ma Fares” and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented